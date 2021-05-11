Lewis went 4-for-8 with two walks and a run in two weekend games against the Rangers, boosting his season average 36 points to .258.

The slugging outfielder has progressively ramped up after going 3-for-22 over his first six games following a delayed start to the season. Lewis is slashing .325/.372/.500 with a double, two home runs, four RBI, three walks and four runs in the 43 plate appearances covering his subsequent 10 contests, and he'll enter Tuesday's interleague series opener versus the defending champion Dodgers with a three-game multi-hit streak.