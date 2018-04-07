Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Could return in early May
The Mariners are hopeful that Lewis (knee) will be ready for game action in early May, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.
He had his right knee scoped in February to address lingering pain stemming from his surgery to repair a torn ACL in July of 2016. While Lewis has appealing physical tools when healthy, he has missed so much developmental time due to this chronic knee issue that his prospect stock has slipped considerably. He turns 23 in July and has only played 38 games above rookie ball.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Has knee scoped•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Will be ready for spring training•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: MRI comes back clean•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Less than ideal season at High-A•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Lifted with knee soreness•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...