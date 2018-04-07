The Mariners are hopeful that Lewis (knee) will be ready for game action in early May, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

He had his right knee scoped in February to address lingering pain stemming from his surgery to repair a torn ACL in July of 2016. While Lewis has appealing physical tools when healthy, he has missed so much developmental time due to this chronic knee issue that his prospect stock has slipped considerably. He turns 23 in July and has only played 38 games above rookie ball.