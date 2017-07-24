Lewis connected on two home runs and drove in four for High-A Modesto in a game Sunday.

The 2016 first-round pick looks to be back to full strength after knee surgery pushed back the start of his season to June 11, as he's racked up two hits in three consecutive games while homering three times in that span. If the outfielder's knee provides no complications over the final few months of the season, Lewis could rise up prospect lists in the offseason and prepare for an assignment to Double-A Arkansas to begin 2018.