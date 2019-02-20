Lewis dislocated his finger during baserunning drills Wednesday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

A team doctor pulled the finger back into place, and Lewis claims to be fine, but the Mariners will have him undergo x-rays just to be safe. The young outfielder hit an unimpressive .220/.309/.371 in 37 games for Double-A Arkansas last season but still has some prospect shine left after being taken 11th overall in the 2016 draft.

