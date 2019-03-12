Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Dispatched to minor-league camp
Lewis was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Lewis had a solid run at the dish in big-league camp, hitting .389 with two home runs, four RBI, a stolen base and six runs scored. The former first-round pick slashed .220/.309/.371 over 37 games with Double-A Arkansas a season ago and could remain with the Travelers to open the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Cleared for spring debut•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Backs off swinging as precaution•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: No concerns for injured finger•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Dislocates finger•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Lands invite to MLB spring training•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Finishes season on torrid pace•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...