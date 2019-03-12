Lewis was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Lewis had a solid run at the dish in big-league camp, hitting .389 with two home runs, four RBI, a stolen base and six runs scored. The former first-round pick slashed .220/.309/.371 over 37 games with Double-A Arkansas a season ago and could remain with the Travelers to open the 2019 campaign.

