Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Exits with pain in left toe
Lewis exited Double-A Arkansas' win over Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday with pain in his left big toe, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The extent of Lewis' injury will likely be further assessed Wednesday. The promising outfielder is slashing a solid .269/.351/.411 across 107 games with the Travelers this season, but he's scuffled to a .205 average over his last 10 contests.
