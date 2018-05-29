Lewis went 4-for-5 with five RBI from a three-run home run and a two-run shot and scored three runs overall in High-A Modesto's win over Stockton on Monday.

The promising prospect's four total hits were a career high, while both his home run and RBI total matched career bests. Lewis is starting to hit his stride after missing more than the first month of the season with a knee injury, and factoring in Monday's production, he's now slashing .302/.327/.509 across 55 plate appearances.