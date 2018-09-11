Lewis slashed .311/.426/.578 with three doubles, three home runs, eight RBI, nine walks, two stolen bases and nine runs over his last 13 games of the 2018 season with Double-A Arkansas, including five postseason contests.

Lewis only slashed .220/.309/.371 over 37 games with the Travelers, seeing a 40-point drop in batting average and 58-point dip in slugging percentage over what he'd generated with High-A Modesto earlier in the season. However, his impressive hot streak to wrap up 2018 certainly gives him plenty of momentum heading into the offseason. Lewis remains a highly regarded prospect in the organization, and an eventual ascension to Triple-A at some point in 2019 is conceivable if he's able to replicate his recent production.