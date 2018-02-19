General Manager Jerry Dipoto said Lewis had a scope on his right knee, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

This is another tough break for Lewis, who just can't seem to stay healthy. In two seasons as a pro, the 22-year-old has appeared in just 81 games due to recurring knee issues stemming from ACL surgery he underwent in July of 2016. The hope is that Lewis, who underwent the procedure some 10 days ago, will be back on the field near the end of April, though the team will obviously proceed cautiously with the injury-prone outfielder.