General manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday that he hopes Lewis (concussion) will rejoin the major-league club before the end of July, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Although Lewis recently began a rehab assignment, Dipoto said that the 26-year-old's return from the 7-day injured list isn't yet imminent. Lewis has gone 0-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts while serving as a designated hitter over his first two rehab games with High-A Everett, but the Mariners want to see him get more work in the outfield before he's cleared to rejoin the major-league club.