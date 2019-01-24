Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Lands invite to MLB spring training
Lewis was invited to major-league spring training Thursday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Lewis struggled a bit during his first taste of Double-A in 2018, but he finished the season on an absolute tear, slashing .311/.426/.578 over the final 13 games of the season. He'll get a chance to prove himself in front of the major-league coaching staff, though he'll likely get more looks at Double-A and Triple-A in 2019 before he sniffs the majors given that he has just 152 plate appearances above High-A to his name.
