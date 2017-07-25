Lewis was removed from Monday's game with High-A Modesto due to knee soreness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Though Lewis was forced to exit the game, the team is saying that there is no structural damage to the knee and his removal was simply due to soreness. It sounds like the top prospect won't be sidelined for long, but we'll have to wait for more information to be revealed after he is reevaluated Tuesday. He'll be listed as day-to-day.