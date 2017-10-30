An MRI on Lewis' knee revealed no new structural damage, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Lewis, who was playing in the Arizona Fall League, was sent back to Seattle to visit team doctors after he felt something in his structurally repaired knee during one of the games. Thankfully it wasn't anything serious, though the Mariners won't send him back to the AFL as they believe he would benefit more from extra rehab and strength work. The highly regarded 22-year-old will look to head into 2018 fully healthy after appearing in just 38 games with High-A Modesto last season due to a lingering knee issue, hitting .255/.323/.403.