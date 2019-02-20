Mariners' Kyle Lewis: No concerns for injured finger
Lewis' finger injury was nothing worse than a jammed finger, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Lewis hurt his finger while sliding headfirst into second base during baserunning drills. He initially left practice for an x-ray but evidently did not suffer any serious injury.
