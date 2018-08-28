Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Notches third Double-A homer
Lewis went 3-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in Double-A Arkansas' 7-0 win over Northwest Arkansas.
While he turned in a solid performance Monday, Lewis has largely struggled since making the move to the Texas League in late July, batting just .200/.262/.327 across 122 plate appearances. Despite Lewis' struggles, the Mariners are likely just content the 2016 first-round pick is healthy again after a torn ACL suffered two summers ago robbed him of nearly a year of development time. With some more time to get consistent at-bats and become acclimated to facing higher-level pitching, the 23-year-old's plus power could begin showing up more regularly.
