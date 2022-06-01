Lewis (head) is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Orioles.
Lewis will miss his third consecutive game Wednesday while dealing with concussion-like symptoms. Mike Ford will start at designated hitter and bat seventh as the Mariners take on Kyle Bradish and the Orioles.
