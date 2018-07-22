Lewis was promoted to Double-A Arkansas on Saturday in the wake of Braden Bishop's season-ending forearm injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

One silver lining in Bishop's unfortunate circumstances is the opportunity for his fellow prospect to make the jump to the Double-A level for the first time. Lewis was slashing .260/.303/.429 across 211 plate appearances at High-A Modesto, and he went 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and two runs while also getting hit by a pitch in his Travelers debut against Springfield on Saturday night.