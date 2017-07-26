Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Lewis (knee) is back in the lineup for High-A Modesto on Wednesday.
Lewis exited Monday with knee soreness, but didn't suffer any structural damage and will be good to go for Wednesday's contest against San Jose. Following a return from knee surgery that he underwent in July of 2016, Lewis is hitting .368/.429/.842 with three home runs and seven RBI in six games for Modesto this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Lifted with knee soreness•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Crushes two homers in High-A game•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Back from DL in rookie ball•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Continues to deal with knee soreness•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Back on minor-league DL•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: No structural damage in sore knee•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...