Lewis (knee) is back in the lineup for High-A Modesto on Wednesday.

Lewis exited Monday with knee soreness, but didn't suffer any structural damage and will be good to go for Wednesday's contest against San Jose. Following a return from knee surgery that he underwent in July of 2016, Lewis is hitting .368/.429/.842 with three home runs and seven RBI in six games for Modesto this season.

