Lewis, who went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, a walk and two runs in Double-A Arkansas' win over Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, is nevertheless slashing just .225/.327/.341 across 202 plate appearances this season.

The 23-year-old outfielder's line is comprised of 13 extra-base hits (nine doubles, one triple, three home runs) and 27 RBI, but his current 27.7 percent strikeout rate is the second-highest figure of his pro career.The fact this isn't Lewis' first exposure to Double-A arms puts a bit more of a concerning spin on those struggles, as does the fact that Lewis' 75.8 percent contact rate during that 37-game tenure in 2018 was over eight percent better than his current 67.6 percent figure.