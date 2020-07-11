Lewis hit two home runs during Friday's six-inning intrasquad game at T-Mobile Park, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The pair of blasts added to the already strong impression Lewis already has made during the first week of summer camp. The outfielder's first homer of the day, a solo shot, came off rookie Justin Dunn and caromed high off the out-of-town scoreboard in left-center field, while the second was an opposite-field bomb off Nick Margevicius. Justus Sheffield, who drew the start for Lewis' team and pitched two scoreless innings, was the latest to extol the virtues of the 24-year-old. "The dude is locked in right now," Sheffield said. "On and off the field. I feel like he's going to have a really big year for us. He's always had the talent, and he's really starting to put it together. Hopefully, he can keep it going through this summer camp and push it through the season."