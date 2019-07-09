Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Surging at Arkansas
Lewis, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs overall in Double-A Arkansas' win over Northwest Arkansas on Monday, is now slashing .266/.364/.388 across 335 plate appearances in 2019.
Lewis has displayed significant improvement across the board over the last month-plus, considering his line sat at an uninspired .225/.327/.341 heading into June. The outfielder continues to sport the second-highest strikeout rate of his career (28.1 percent), but he's partly offsetting it by also walking at a career-high clip (13.4 percent). Lewis has admittedly benefited from an elevated .374 BABIP, but he's also largely been an architect of his recent surge by generating an impressive 26.8 percent line-drive rate, a new high-water mark for the 23-year-old.
