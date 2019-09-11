Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Swats homer in big-league debut
Lewis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds.
Lewis played right field in his major-league debut and plated Seattle's first run with a 426-foot shot to left center field in the fifth inning. The 24-year-old was called up from the minors on Monday after slashing .263/.342/.398 with 11 homers, 62 RBI and 152 strikeouts in 122 games with Double-A Arkansas this season.
