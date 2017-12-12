General manager Jerry Dipoto said he expects Lewis (knee) to be fully ready for spring training, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Lewis is continuing to rehab the knee issue that forced him out of the Arizona Fall League at the end of October. Barring any setbacks, he should be fully healthy heading into next season. The highly touted 22-year-old will look to bounce back in 2018 after appearing in just 38 games and hitting .255/.323/.403 with High-A Modesto last season.