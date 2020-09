Seager went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Seager's two-out two-bagger in the first quickly erased an early 1-0 deficit for the Mariners. The veteran third baseman has been mired in a prolonged slump for most of September, but he's now encouragingly 3-for-8 with a double and three RBI over the last pair of contests.