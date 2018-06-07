Mariners' Kyle Seager: Another homer in loss
Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.
Seager squared up on a Joe Smith offering in the eighth for a 353-foot solo shot, his second round tripper in as many games. The veteran has seven of his 11 homers on the season since May 10, a 26-game stretch during which he's posted an impressive .267 ISO and 37.8 percent hard contact rate, but in which he's also hit just .210 overall.
