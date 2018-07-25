Mariners' Kyle Seager: Another mult-hit effort

Seager went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Giants on Tuesday.

Seager mustered the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Mariners, extending what has been his best month of the season average-wise thus far. The veteran has generated six multi-hit efforts in July, although he's only tallied a modest five extra-base hits (four doubles, one home run). Despite somewhat of a power downturn, Seager has offset the lack of pop with much more consistent contact, lowering his strikeout rate from June's 27.5 percent to a more palatable 20.9 percent during the current month.

