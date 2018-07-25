Mariners' Kyle Seager: Another mult-hit effort
Seager went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Giants on Tuesday.
Seager mustered the only multi-hit effort of the night for the Mariners, extending what has been his best month of the season average-wise thus far. The veteran has generated six multi-hit efforts in July, although he's only tallied a modest five extra-base hits (four doubles, one home run). Despite somewhat of a power downturn, Seager has offset the lack of pop with much more consistent contact, lowering his strikeout rate from June's 27.5 percent to a more palatable 20.9 percent during the current month.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Well-rounded offensive effort•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Productive night in loss•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Reaches base four times•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits 16th homer•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Plates pair Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Productive since return from one-game absence•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...