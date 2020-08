Seager went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and a run in a win over the Athletics on Friday.

The veteran third baseman's strong start to the season persisted Friday, with Seager's fourth-inning two-bagger, already his fourth of the season, opening the scoring on the night for either club. Seager has now hit safely in six of his first eight games, and Friday's pair of RBI pushed his co-team-leading total in that category to eight.