Mariners' Kyle Seager: August tear continues

Seager went 2-for-5 with an RBI infield single, a two-run ground-rule double and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Seager is apparently intent on making up for a season's worth of struggles in a month, as he's enjoyed a highly impressive resurgence thus far in August. Factoring in Thursday's production, Seager is hitting .368 (14-for-38) with two doubles, five home runs, 12 RBI, six walks and seven runs over 11 games since the calendar flipped. That's already led to a 24-point boost in his batting average to .242, and the veteran third baseman now has a nine-game hitting streak as well.