Mariners' Kyle Seager: Back in action Thursday

Seager (personal) is starting at third base and hitting fifth Thursday against the Red Sox, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Seager is back in the starting lineup after missing Wednesday's game due to a family issue. The third baseman, who is hitting .226/.276/.421 with 12 homers this season, will face southpaw David Price in his first game back.

