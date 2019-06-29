Mariners' Kyle Seager: Back in action
Seager (wrist) is starting at third base and hitting sixth Saturday in Houston.
He has not played since Tuesday due to a sore wrist. Prior to the injury, Seager hit .239/.346/.455 with five home runs in 88 at-bats in June.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Final evaluation coming during BP•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Rejoins lineup Friday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Expects to play over weekend•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Out with sore hand•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Retreats to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get Gray
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...