Mariners' Kyle Seager: Back to field work
Seager (hand) was out on the field taking grounders before Saturday's game with infield coach Perry Hill, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "It's definitely exciting for me," Seager said after working out with Hill. "It'd been a long time, so it was nice getting back out there and doing something. I'm ahead of schedule. I feel good. I have full range of motion, the strength is coming back. We're still doing a lot of strengthening work to get back to the norm, but physically it feels good."
It's yet another positive step for Seager, as he also began swinging a bat on soft toss pitches and off a tee earlier in the week. Saturday's on-field work was his first since his March surgery. Seager also continues to work daily with team physical therapist Ryan Bitzel at T-Mobile Park as part of his recovery process.
