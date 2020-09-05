Seager went 0-for-1 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Friday, but he's still just 1-for-13 over his last four games.

The veteran third baseman is still slashing a solid .269/.355/.462 with five home runs and 26 RBI over 155 plate appearances, but he's mired in a bit of a skid at the moment. Friday's performance certainly helped improve his fantasy outlook for the time being, and it remains to be seen if it's a harbinger of another strong multi-game run at the plate for the 32-year-old.