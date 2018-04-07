Mariners' Kyle Seager: Blasts first homer of season Saturday
Seager went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Twins.
It took a while for the M's offense to get warmed up in a game that featured a record-low first-pitch temperature of 27 degrees, but Seager's two-run blast in the top of the fourth inning -- his first homer of the season -- opened the floodgates. The third baseman is only 5-for-26 through seven games, but hitting fifth behind Robinson Cano and Mitch Haniger should provide Seager with plenty of run-producing opportunities as the season progresses.
