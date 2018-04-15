Mariners' Kyle Seager: Blasts third homer Saturday
Seager went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a 10-8 win over the Athletics on Saturday.
Seager got in on the fun during what was a four-homer night for the Mariners. He's now hit safely in four straight, a sample that includes a trio of multi-hit efforts and five extra-base hits (three doubles, two homers). The veteran's production has been timely as well to say the least, as he's knocked in seven of his 11 runs on the season over that span.
