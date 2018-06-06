Mariners' Kyle Seager: Blasts three-run shot
Seager went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Astros.
Seager set the tone in this one, as his first-inning blast was the first of three Seattle homers off Houston starter Dallas Keuchel. The long ball was his 10th of the season, but just his second in the last 18 games. Racking up the counting stats will be important going forward, as he's sporting just a .224 average and .280 OBP.
