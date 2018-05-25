Mariners' Kyle Seager: Breaks out of mini-slump Thursday

Seager went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.

He got the Mariners to within one run in the eighth with a two-bagger to right that plated Mitch Haniger. Seager had been mired in a 1-for-19 slump over the previous four games, so Thursday's modest surge was an especially welcome sight. It was also Seager's first multi-hit effort since May 12, a 10-game span that represented his longest such stretch of the season.