Mariners' Kyle Seager: Breaks out of mini-slump Thursday
Seager went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday.
He got the Mariners to within one run in the eighth with a two-bagger to right that plated Mitch Haniger. Seager had been mired in a 1-for-19 slump over the previous four games, so Thursday's modest surge was an especially welcome sight. It was also Seager's first multi-hit effort since May 12, a 10-game span that represented his longest such stretch of the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Stays hot with solo homer•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Just misses grand slam Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues hot stretch•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues surge Saturday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits two homers Thursday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Multi-hit effort in Sunday's loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Twelve most useful non-closing RPs
Gotten burned by starting pitchers and looking to make up ground in ERA and WHIP? Scott White...
-
Waivers: Add Marco, Rangers
Heath Cummings looks at a great start from Marco Gonzales and more than one Texas Ranger who...