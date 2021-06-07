Seager went 1-for-3 with a run-scoring sacrifice fly, an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

J.P. Crawford and Donovan Walton made the most noise out of either end of the order, but Seager's contributions were also pivotal. The veteran third baseman is hitting just .216 and has an abysmal .282 on-base percentage as well, but he's carrying an acceptable .432 slugging percentage thanks to a 45.6 percent hard-hit rate and 26 extra-base hits (14 doubles, one triple, 11 home runs).