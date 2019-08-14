Mariners' Kyle Seager: Clubs three homers

Seager went 3-for-4 with three home runs, six RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 11-6 win at Detroit.

Seager capped off his first multi-homer game of the season in entertaining fashion, as his ninth-inning home run only made it over the wall after bouncing off the glove of a Tigers outfielder. The 31-year-old had a rough first half with a .659 OPS, but he's looked much better since the All-Star break with a .270/.323/.506 slash line and five homers in 25 games.