Mariners' Kyle Seager: Comes through in pinch-hit capacity

Seager entered an extra-innings win over the Athletics on Tuesday as a pinch hitter and laced a game-tying RBI single in his one at-bat.

It was a night of pinch-hit success for the Mariners as a whole, with Seager making a key contribution by singling on a 2-1 pitch with two outs in the ninth to bring home Ben Gamel with the tying run. The veteran third baseman has a disappointing season in terms of his slash line (.221/.273/.401), but he's shown some signs of life recently by reaching safely in 12 of his last 14 games.