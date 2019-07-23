Mariners' Kyle Seager: Connects on seventh homer
Seager went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run Monday in the Mariners' 7-3 win over the Rangers.
The home run was Seager's first since July 6 and just his seventh in total since being activated from the 60-day injured list in late May. The wrist injury that kept Seager on the shelf earlier in the season clearly seems to be hindering his power production, as his .614 OPS ranks as the worst mark of his career by a landslide. The lack of power output is particularly damaging to Seager's fantasy value with home-run production up dramatically throughout the league.
