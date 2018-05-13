Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues hot stretch
Seager went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against the Tigers.
Seager hit his seventh home run of the season, this one coming off left-hander Blaine Hardy. It was his second home run of the season off a left-handed pitcher, the first of which come on Thursday against J.A. Happ. He has now hit three home runs in his past four games, and has also driven in eight and scored six runs in that span. That recent stretch has largely erased his slow start to the season, and his slugging percentage is now nearly identical to his career mark.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues surge Saturday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits two homers Thursday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Multi-hit effort in Sunday's loss•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits fourth home run•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Records three hits•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Timely single in Friday's win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...