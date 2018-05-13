Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues hot stretch

Seager went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against the Tigers.

Seager hit his seventh home run of the season, this one coming off left-hander Blaine Hardy. It was his second home run of the season off a left-handed pitcher, the first of which come on Thursday against J.A. Happ. He has now hit three home runs in his past four games, and has also driven in eight and scored six runs in that span. That recent stretch has largely erased his slow start to the season, and his slugging percentage is now nearly identical to his career mark.