Seager went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 5-4 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Seager launched his 25th long ball off Texas starter Koby Allard in the fourth and scored in the 10th as a placed runner. More than half of the veteran third baseman's 21 second-half hits have gone for extra bases and his slugging has increased from .411 to .440 in the stretch.