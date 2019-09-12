Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues slugging in win

Seager went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a run in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Seager's eighth-inning two-bagger brought home Austin Nola to close out the Mariners' scoring on the night. The veteran has cooled off in September after a season-changing August during which he hit .323, but Seager has still made a notable impact with four home runs and nine RBI across his first nine games of the month.