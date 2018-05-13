Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues surge Saturday
Seager went 3-for-5 with a two-run double, another two-bagger and two runs during a win over the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Seager gave the Mariners some valuable breathing room in the seventh, extending what had been a slim 6-5 lead with a double to deep right that plated Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz. The veteran third baseman has already compiled four multi-hit efforts in May, racking up six extra-base hits (four doubles, two home runs) in the process.
