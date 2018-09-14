Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues timely hitting

Seager went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a double in a win over the Angels on Thursday.

Seager seems to be showing some signs of life at the plate as the season winds down, as he's now hit safely in four straight, a span during which he's laced three extra-base hits (two doubles, one home run). The veteran third baseman continues to man the hot corner on an everyday basis despite his lackluster offensive season, and with 55 extra-base hits (34 doubles, 21 homers), he's at least offering plenty of pop from the latter half of the order.