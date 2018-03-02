Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues torrid spring Thursday
Seager went 2-for-3 with a run in Thursday's 4-3 Cactus League loss to the Royals.
The veteran slugger has gotten the exhibition slate off to a scorching start, as he's now hitting .636 (7-for-11) with a double, an RBI and a run. Seager comes into 2018 looking to bounce back from career lows in batting average (.249) and OBP (.323) last season, along with his highest strikeout tally (110) since 2014. A bit of bad fortune appeared to be at play as well, as his .262 BABIP was also a career low, while his contact rate (81 percent) remained in line with his career norms. A workhorse who's played at least 154 games in all but his 2011 rookie campaign, Seager figures to once again serve as a reliable multi-category producer across all formats in the coming season.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Homers again Saturday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits 26th round tripper Friday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: September tear continues in win•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Three more RBI in blowout win•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Smacks 23rd homer in losing effort•
-
Podcast: How to draft outfielders
Taking a broad look at the outfield position with our overall strategies, some players we love...
-
20-team Dynasty Draft Results
Check out the results of a deep, keep-forever dynasty draft with industry experts.
-
All-H2H and All-Roto teams
Good players are typically good across all formats, but some are more impactful in one vs....
-
Takeaways: Soler, Kipnis power up
Early production from unexpected sources like Jorge Soler and Miguel Andujar may already be...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Abreu
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team H2H categories mock
Fewer lineup spots means fewer opportunities to balance the 5x5 categories, according to Scott...