Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues torrid spring Thursday

Seager went 2-for-3 with a run in Thursday's 4-3 Cactus League loss to the Royals.

The veteran slugger has gotten the exhibition slate off to a scorching start, as he's now hitting .636 (7-for-11) with a double, an RBI and a run. Seager comes into 2018 looking to bounce back from career lows in batting average (.249) and OBP (.323) last season, along with his highest strikeout tally (110) since 2014. A bit of bad fortune appeared to be at play as well, as his .262 BABIP was also a career low, while his contact rate (81 percent) remained in line with his career norms. A workhorse who's played at least 154 games in all but his 2011 rookie campaign, Seager figures to once again serve as a reliable multi-category producer across all formats in the coming season.