Seager is hitting .417 (10-for-24) with a double, a home run, four RBI, seven walks and five runs across 11 Cactus League games.

The veteran third baseman could be headed for the final regular season of his prodigious Mariners career, and it appears he's intent on going out in style if his spring training numbers are any indication. While expectations based on results achieved exhibition play should always be tempered to an extent, it seems clear Seager appears to have his timing at the plate down already.