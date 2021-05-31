Seager went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.

The veteran third baseman snapped out of the 2-for-24 slump that had encompassed his prior six games in impressive fashion, taking Demarcus Evans deep to right field in the fifth inning for his first homer since May 19. With 23 of his 44 hits on the season having gone for extra bases but a .243 BABIP capping his overall production, Seager's season slash line stands an unbalanced .222/.291/.444 through 220 plate appearances.