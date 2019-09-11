Mariners' Kyle Seager: Cranks 22nd homer

Seager went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in a win over Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Seager entered the game having gone hitless in his last three games but put an end to the drought with a two-run shot to right field in the eighth inning. The 31-year-old missed most of the first half of the season while recovering from surgery on his left hand but has been productive since the All-Star break, slashing .281/.361/.611 with 16 homers and 40 RBI in 51 games.