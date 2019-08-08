Mariners' Kyle Seager: Cranks another homer

Seager went 1-for-3 with a run-scoring groundout and a solo home run in a win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Seager erased an early 1-0 deficit and subsequently snapped a 1-1 tie in the second and fourth innings with his groundout and homer, respectively. The veteran third baseman continues to experience a second-half awakening at the plate after a prolonged slump, as he's now slugged five of his 11 round trippers on the season since July 22 and has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games overall.

More News
Our Latest Stories