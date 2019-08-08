Mariners' Kyle Seager: Cranks another homer

Seager went 1-for-3 with a run-scoring groundout and a solo home run in a win over the Padres on Wednesday.

Seager erased an early 1-0 deficit and subsequently snapped a 1-1 tie in the second and fourth innings with his groundout and homer, respectively. The veteran third baseman continues to experience a second-half awakening at the plate after a prolonged slump, as he's now slugged five of his 11 round trippers on the season since July 22 and has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games overall.